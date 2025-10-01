Would Rehiring Bruce Bochy to Lead Giants be Buster Posey’s Next Bold Move?
First, San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey made the surprising decision to fire manager Bob Melvin after his deal was extended.
Then, Posey got a surprise — the Texas Rangers and manager Bruce Bochy parted ways after three seasons, opening up the tantalizing possibility of Posey, Bochy and the Giants reuniting in 2026.
Turns out, at least one of them is open to a chat.
Bruce Bochy on the Giants Job
Bochy landed with the Rangers three years ago and helped the franchise win its first World Series title. After meeting with president of baseball operations Chris Young on Monday, it appeared Texas was heading in a different direction it was when he was hired. Young said the team was likely to get younger and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the team was preparing to cut payroll.
Interestingly, Young told reporters in Texas that he was unaware of Posey’s decision to fire Melvin when he spoke with Bochy. It appears the moves were made separately.
Bochy did not reveal his future plans to The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). But he also gave an interview to The San Francisco Standard’s John Shea, during which Bochy said that he “would always have a conversation with Buster Posey.”
During a press conference on Monday, Posey told reporters that "We've got to get back to a place where we're getting in the playoffs, we're making runs in the playoffs.” Bochy may be the perfect answer.
Bochy was 249-237 in three seasons with Texas. He leaves the organization with 2,252 career wins, sixth-most in baseball history. He is one of three managers to win a World Series in both leagues. He will be in the Baseball Hall of Fame once he decides to retire.
With the Giants, he was at his best. He led the franchise to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Posey was Bochy’s catcher in all three seasons. The respect level between the two is incredible.
The young president of baseball operations has already proven he’s willing to make bold moves. He signed shortstop Willy Adames to the biggest contract in franchise history last offseason. He also made the first big move of the trade cycle in June by dealing for then-disgruntled Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers and taking on his massive remaining contract.
Luring Bochy back would be a bold move. But it would be one that both sides would be comfortable with and could yield instant respect in the clubhouse as the Giants aim to make the playoffs in 2026.