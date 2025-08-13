Giants Minor League Pitching Prospect records 14 Strikeouts for the Eugene Emeralds
Eugene Emeralds pitcher Josh Bostick may still have a while before he reaches the Majors, but he certainly looked like a big leaguer on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old allowed just one run on four hits and struck out nine of the last 10 batters he faced in pitching Emeralds to a 5-2 victory against the Tri-City Dust Devils.
Bostick not only set a career high in Ks, but he also set the mark for the most strikeouts a pitcher has had in a single game this year in the Northwest League, which is classified as High-A Ball in the Minor League pecking order. The Emeralds became a part of the Giants' farm system in 2021.
The 23-year-old pitcher isn't even listed as one of the Giants' top 30 minor league prospects, but after his performance against Tri-City, he may have punched a ticket to Double-A next season. And if he continues to pitch at a high level, he will get more than a couple of glimpses by team management during Spring Training 2026.
The Giants have been developing plenty of quality, young talent
While the Major League club has been treading water around the .500 mark this season, there is promise of help on the way. The Giants have already debuted rookie Drew Gilbert, and it's looking more and more like No. 1 prospect Bryce Eldridge will get a September call-up in a couple of weeks.
Highly-regarded hurler Carson Wisenhunt already made his MLB debut, but he was recently optioned back to the minors. However, the club still views him as a future cornerstone of their rotation.
Team President Buster Posey has stressed a healthy minor league system and has made shrewd moves to help solidify the Giants' talent pipeline. His philosophy is that a mix of established veterans along with talented up-and-coming players is a winning blueprint.
I think we’re going to look at every possibility available to make our team as good as we can,” Posey said in 2024. “Trade route, free agent, Minor League free agent. It’s a combination, right? When you think about roster construction, to me, it’s similar to the way I looked at being a baseball player. As a player, you want to be as complete as you possibly can, on both sides of the ball. I think that’s ultimately how we want to create our roster, with strong pitching, strong defense, and the ability to score some runs in different ways.”