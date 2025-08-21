Giants' New Pitching Prospect Heading For MRI on Shoulder in Concerning Development
With the season going in the wrong direction for the San Francisco Giants, they recently received some concerning news about a talented new prospect.
Despite a lot of success in the first half of the season, things went in the wrong direction for the Giants to start the second half of the year. Due to a terrible stretch after the All-Star break, the team decided to change course and become sellers at the trade deadline.
This has proven to be the right move for the franchise, which hasn't shown much sign of life since. At the deadline, the team had a couple of notable players that they were able to move. With one of the best bullpens in baseball, San Francisco elected to trade Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees and Tyler Rogers to the New York Mets.
In the Rogers trade, one of the prospects that they received in return was pitcher Blade Tidwell. Since coming to the Giants, he has been pitching quite well in Triple-A and was certainly going to be in the mix to get called up soon.
Unfortunately, in his most recent bullpen session, he felt some discomfort in his throwing shoulder and will be heading for an MRI.
This is certainly concerning news for the right-hander who was likely going to be getting an opportunity soon in the Majors. Aside from some of the veterans at the top of the rotation, this was a unit that the team was likely going to be trying to upgrade at the trade deadline had they remained buyers.
Talented Arm Gets Injured
As a talented pitching prospect, Tidwell could have had a nice audition for a spot on the roster in 2026 had he pitched well. With the young starter getting an MRI, something is bothering him and needs to be addressed. Hopefully, it is nothing serious, but at this stage of the campaign, the Giants will be extremely cautious.
Tidwell has a lot of potential and was a great addition in the Rogers trade to help bolster the farm system of San Francisco. Ideally, all will come back fine with the MRI, and the team can figure out a plan going forward.