Two Newly-Acquired Prospects could be Big Factors for the Giants in 2026
With the San Francisco Giants seemingly folding their hand at the trade deadline, they made some big moves that will lay the groundwork for 2026. Aside from the trade for veteran Rafael Devers, which saw them ship out Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, Jose Bello, and James Tibbs III, the club also made a few moves to solidify their future.
San Francisco traded reliever Tyler Rogers on July 30 to the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jose Butto, right-handed pitching prospect Blade Tidwell, and outfielder prospect Drew Gilbert. While Butto is a 27-year-old veteran, the younger players in the deal have a chance to blossom and contribute soon.
Tidwell, 24, made his mark with his new franchise on Tuesday night, striking out nine batters and allowing two runs over five innings pitched in his debut with Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. With a fastball that can top 97 mph, he will likely compete for a spot in the rotation when spring training rolls back around.
This type of effort throughout the remainder of the schedule could change Team President Buster Posey's mind about the starter's immediate future. Posey likely envisioned Tidwell as more of a project than immediate roster help, considering his philosophy for bringing minor leaguers along slowly.
Meanwhile, outfielder Drew Gilbert, also 24 years old, made his presence felt with a walk-off double to give Sacramento a 10-9 win in his first home start with his new team. Currently, he's considered the no. 53 prospect in baseball. So, his potential MLB career hinges on what he's able to accomplish over the next few seasons.
Despite being a prospect, Gilbert is already playing for his third franchise, after being drafted by the Houston Astros and later traded to the Mets. His upside appears to be as a solid offensive threat and an all-around force on the diamond. He projects as a fourth outfielder for now, but his stock is seemingly on the rise.
"He's got speed, he's got the arm, and he's a gamer," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has stated about Gilbert. "This is a guy who's going to go get the baseball, and he's going to run through walls. Special player, special talent."
While there's no guarantee of success for either Tidwell or Walters next Spring, they will give manager Bob Melvin some extra options going forward. For now, his Giants are currently 58-57, five games out of the final National League Wild Card spot, and showing little signs of life. In what has become a disappointing 2025, any harbinger of good things to come can't be ignored by fans in the Bay Area.