The Giants' Commentary Team is just as frustrated with the season as the fans are
Typically, the local broadcast team for a professional sports team is an extension of the franchise itself. Because of that, they tend to try and put a silver lining on any of the team's failures, and they usually look for as many positives as possible, but in a season where the San Francisco Giants have been massive underachievers, even their announcers aren't cutting them any slack.
In what turned out to be an 11-1 loss and a sweep at Oracle Park, courtesy of the San Diego Padres, even the Bay Area commentators sounded almost disgusted by the team's play. Both the team's radio and television teams were at a loss for words amid San Diego's offensive onslaught.
“A lot of people are here in the stands, and you owe it to them — you owe it to them — to be professional about how to go about your business,” former Giants pitcher and longtime NBC Sports Bay Area color commentator Mike Krukow said on the broadcast. “There’s a lot of opportunity left. We’re still in the fourth inning. Give them something to cheer about.”
“Thirty-five thousand-plus today here witnessed this, and we heard some boos today,” Krukow said. “And quite honestly, the Giants deserved them.”
On the radio side of things, play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming didn't hold back when describing the 'action' in the blowout loss.
“The Giants, it’s just unraveling,” Flemming said. “Man... ugly.”
The Giants' recent record at Oracle Park has been awful
In a stunning turn of events, the San Francisco Giants appear to have no home-field advantage whatsoever. It's one of the biggest reasons that 2025 has become a season on the brink of collapse.
Following the three-game sweep by the Padres, the Giants have now lost 11 of 12 home games for the first time since Aug. 23 - Sept.15, 1993. However, that '93 team also featured free agent signing Barry Bonds, and they shook off that slump to win 103 games. The 2025 Giants haven't shown nearly that much resilience, as they have been frequently bullied in the Bay - especially by their most prominent division rivals.
As recently as a week ago, San Francisco was still in the hunt for the final wild card slot. But as they approach the final month of the season, the players, fans, and even the team's broadcasters seem to be hinting at waving the white flag.
“The guys come out on the field every day, incentivized to try to win a baseball game, Giants manager Bob Melvin said on Wednesday. “And certainly nobody's happy with the performance we've had here at home recently. Because at one point in time, this was a real homefield advantage for us, and recently that script has been flipped.”