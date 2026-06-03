Guardians Broadcaster Throws Shade at Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over 'Tonight Show' Appearance

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Monday enjoyed the fruits of Big Apple fame, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Tuesday, Guardians radio play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton, with tongue firmly in cheek, questioned why the scuffling Yankees star was deserving of such an honor in the midst of a down season at the dish during Cleveland's game against New York.

“That'll bring up Jazz Chisholm. Well, he predicted the Yankees will win the World Series. He did that last night on the Jimmy Fallon Show. Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon Show batting .239,” Hamilton quipped, citing the Yankees speedster's batting average at the time.

“Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon Show batting .239”



Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton on Jazz Chisholm Jr. pic.twitter.com/P81XHnK41T — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 3, 2026

Ouch.

Jazz Chisholm's struggles at the plate

It's no secret that Chisholm, who is a free agent at the end of the year, has been scuffling at the plate, hence Hamilton's comment. Entering Tuesday's game, Chisholm's wRC+ of 98 ranked among the 60 worst marks in baseball, while his strikeout rate (27.5%) was among the 30 worst and his swinging strike rate among the 50 worst.

Positively, Chisholm has graded fairly as a defender at the keystone. But the combination of increased swing-and-miss in his game coupled with fewer barreled baseballs have led him to make some changes, just not in the way one would think.

Chisholm dons Giancarlo Stanton's pants, talks switch on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Chisholm in the past has worn baggy pants Jackie Robinson-style to honor the baseball legend and trailblazer. Earlier in the 2026 season, he had borrowed teammate Trent Grisham's pants in an attempt to rediscover the baggy look and feel. But the slacks worn by Stanton, who is six inches taller and outweighs Chisholm by roughly 60 pounds, presented a baggier feel, and weren't being worn by Stanton, who is currently sidelined due to a right calf strain.

Chisholm donned Stanton's pants during a 5-2 win over the Mets on May 15, and enjoyed one of his best days at the plate this season, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. He continued with the baggy look during the rest of what amounted to a highly productive series.

“I like the look a lot,” Chisholm told MLB.com. “Every time I wear it, I’m like, ‘Bro, it looks kind of cool,’ you know?”

The baggy pants—and their origin were among the topics Fallon breached with Chisholm on Monday night. When Fallon pressed the Yankees star on why he chose to don Stanton's pants, Chisholm responded by saying he “couldn't find the pants I'm looking for.”

“Honestly it was like last second, I couldn't find the pants and I was like, 'Giancarlo, I need your pants,' Chisholm said. “And he was like, 'I don't think you're gonna fit, but you could try.' ”

Among the other topics discussed, as Hamilton mentioned on the Guardians broadcast, were the Yankees' World Series hopes, which have been buoyed both by the club's hot start and the American League's weak start. Chisholm, who has not been shy about expressing his confidence in the Yankees in the past, said he “for sure” believes the Yankees will capture their elusive 28th World Series title.

While fans of rival teams will beg to differ with over half of the season left to play, there is one thing we can say for sure.

Hamilton was not impressed with Chisholm's Tonight Show cameo.

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