Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 13 vs Tampa Bay Rays
After losing three straight, the Cleveland Guardians will be looking to break their recent cold stretch in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Tampa Bay Rays
O/U: 8
CLE SP: Gavin Williams (0-1, 4.82 ERA)
TB SP: Zack Littell (3-6, 4.44 ERA)
Gavin Williams
The Guardians will kick off game two today with Gavin Williams on the mound. The young RHP is making his third start of the season after returning from the IL. Williams looked like his old self in his last start against the Chicago White Sox, giving up no runs on four hits in 5.1 innings.
His total strikeouts is set at 5.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brandon Lowe
The Tampa Bay offense was heavily carried by former Guardian Yandy Diaz in Friday's contest, but Brandon Lowe has been a key contributor in the last three games for the Rays. During the stretch, Lowe went 6-for-11 with two multi-hit games.
His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Zack Littell
With the chance of pushing the team's record above the .500 mark, the Rays will turn to RHP Zack Littell. The veteran arm has struggled at times this season, espcially in his last start against the Texas Rangers. Littell gave up seven runs on nine hits in a crushing 13-2 loss.
His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite his recent streaky outings, Littell has cleared this margin in his past four starts.
Steven Kwan
The poor offensive efforts by the Cleveland offense could be snapped in Saturday's game, but Steven Kwan could be the Guardians' lifeline to break the slump. Kwan is carrying a four-game hit streak into Saturday's contest, and is 6-for-16 during that stretch. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Naylor
The Guardians' first basemen, despite his recent slump, has all the makings for a solid performance at the plate today. Naylor has a favorable matchup against the Rays RHP, as he is batting .258 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs when facing a righty. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.