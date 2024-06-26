Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 26 vs Baltimore Orioles
After Tuesday night's thrilling 10-8 victory, Cleveland Guardians' have a chance to sweep the Baltimore Orioles in Wednesday's game.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Baltimore Orioles
O/U: 9
CLE SP: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 5.40 ERA)
BAL SP: Grayson Rodriguez (8-3, 3.82 ERA)
Guardians veteran Carlos Carrasco is set to make his 14th start this season in the series finale against the Orioles. After a tough stretch of games this year, Carrasco is coming off his best start in a 7-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. He gave up one run on four hits, while racking up seven strikeouts in six innings of work. Carrasco's total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ryan Mountcastle, on a quest to become the starting first basemen in July's All-Star game, will look to continue his phenomenal season on Wednesday evening. The Orioles slugger went 3-for-5 last night with a run scored and is batting .271 with 32 RBIs against right-handed pitching in 2024. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cleveland's offense will get a true test Wednesday night when facing Orioles' starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. The right-hander is 8-3 on the season, while touting a 3.82 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. Rodriguez is out for redemption after his last start, where he gave up seven runs on nine hits in five innings of work against a red-hot Houston Astros offense. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rodriguez has cleared this margin in 11 of his 13 starts in 2024.
The Guardians' electric offensive performances recently have been partly fueled by third basemen Jose Ramirez. The potential All-Star is 4-for-9 this series with two home runs and five RBI. His recent stint pushed his batting average up to .279 on the year, while also moving him into a fourth-place tie for the MLB's league lead in home runs. Ramirez's RBI total is set at 0.5 (+125) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bo Naylor's recent success at the plate makes him an intriguing player to follow. The young catcher is 4-for-8 with two doubles and a triple during the current series. Naylor's total bases is set at 0.5 (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook. His brother, Josh Naylor, got the day off yesterday, so Josh could recover nicely after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts on Monday. Josh Naylor's total bases is set at 1.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
