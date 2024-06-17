Brayan Rocchio Quietly Becoming One Of Baseball’s Best Defenders, Guardians News
Brayan Rocchio has had his ups and downs through his first full season as the Cleveland Guardians' everyday shortstop. We’re still waiting for the bat to consistently come around and there have been signs of that potentially happening soon.
However, one area where Rocchio has been phenomenal all year is on defense. He’s quietly becoming one of the best defenders not only on the Guardians but in all of baseball.
Rocchio is currently tied for eighth in defensive war (1.0) on Baseball Reference’s leaderboard. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa of the Toronto Blue Jays leads the way with a defensive WAR of 1.4. Also on the list consists of some of the best defenders in the game such as Ketel Marte (1.3), Marcus Semien (1.3), Daulton Varsho (1.3, and Michael A. Taylor (1.0).
FanGraphs’ fWAR leaderboard also views Rocchio as one of the better defenders in the game. He has an fWAR of 3.7 which is just outside the top 10 among current shortstops this season. For what it’s worth, Baseball Savant also places Rocchio in the 83rd percentile in outs above average.
This stellar defense was on display over the weekend as the Guardians were up in Toronto taking on the Blue Jays. Rocchio made a phenomenal play fielding a ball with his bare hand and throwing out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.
Cleveland's manager Stephen Vogt even commented on the spectacular play and Rocchio’s defensive development.
“He’s worked really hard on his backhand plays a lot and the exchange, but he works on all of those plays. The bare hand, what a play and what a pick by [Josh Naylor] too. That was an unbelievable play. Rocchio is just turning into a complete shortstop. There’s really not a whole lot of holes in his game.”
Rocchio is still only just 23 years old. He’s only going to get better on both offense and defense as he gets more opportunities and reps at the position.
There have been some rumors that Cleveland could be looking to trade for a shortstop before the July 30 deadline. However, it’ll be hard to find someone who is better with their glove than Rocchio.