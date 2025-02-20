Guardians Skipper Will Give Elite Prospect Plenty Of Spring Training Opportunities
There are plenty of compelling storylines to discuss at the start of the Cleveland Guardians' spring training action.
Some of those include Shane Bieber, who participated in his first bullpen session since Tommy John surgery, and Cleveland's revamped rotation depth heading into the season.
One narrative that will only get more attention as exhibition games begin Saturday is how Cleveland's second-ranked prospect Chase DeLauter fairs into the Guardians' 2025 regular season plans.
One thing is for sure: Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is ready to give DeLauter plenty of opportunities over the next few weeks.
"As Chase continues to develop, it's about understanding what it takes for that body to be able to play every day. He's going to get a lot of opportunity during Spring Training, and he's around some really good people and really good resources to start to understand what his body is telling him," said Vogt (via MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince).
Vogt makes it clear he'll give DeLauter ample chances to compete with the major league team during training camp. However, it'll still be interesting to see what opportunities these are.
For example, will DeLauter see time in right field or center field? Does he get a chance to hit at the top of the lineup or towards the back?
Obviously, one of the biggest concerns about DeLauter's long-term success is his ability to stay healthy. In 2024, he only played in 39 games across Double-A and Triple-A due to a toe and foot injury.
In those appearances, the 23-year-old hit .261/.341/.500 with an OPS of .841 last year.
As the stats show, when DeLauter has been on the field at any level, including his appearances in the Arizona Fall League, his natural talent and potential are undeniable.
It'll be fun to see where and when he is playing in Cleveland's upcoming spring training exhibition games, and hopefully, it won't be long before he's taking big league at-bats in major league games at Progressive Field.
