MLB Insider Names Guardians Trade Fit for Former All-Star Outfielder

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins would be a great trade candidate for the Cleveland Guardians.

Tommy Wild

Apr 16, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) scores a run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians desperately need more offensive production from their outfield.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan recently named Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins as a possible trade candidate and identified the Guardians as a "best fit" for the former All-Star.

The duo of insiders noted, "Mullins is a 30-year-old center fielder in a contract year who contributes in a number of ways, but his power numbers are trending up this season and are at their best since 2021."

Mullins is a 30-year-old pending free agent who likely will demand a hefty payday in the offseason, so he isn't the type of player the Guardians typically target in trades.

However, the outfielder would still provide a massive upgrade to Cleveland's lineup.

Cedric Mullins (31) hits a single
Apr 30, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) hits a single during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Mullins has an OPS+ of 109 so far this season and is doing much of his damage as a power-hitter.

The left-handed hitter has already hit 12 home runs this season, and his .736 OPS is the highest it's been since 2021.

Even with Mullins clearly focusing on power, he's still getting on base at a high rate, recording an OBP of .306.

Perhaps Mullins could finally be the answer to Cleveland's two-hole hitter dilemma.

Again, the Orioles outfielder is the type of player the Guardians typically trade away, not trade for, so it would be shocking if Mullins does end up in Cleveland between now and the trade deadline.

Still, skillset-wise, this is the type of player Cleveland's front office should be targeting in trade talks.

