Cleveland Guardians Make 2 Roster Moves Before Blue Jays Game
As the Cleveland Guardians are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a rubber-match of the three-game series, the organization has made a few roster moves.
According to the team, Cleveland has recalled right-handed pitcher Zak Kent from Triple-A Columbus, along optioning right-handed pitcher Nic Enright to Triple-A prior to the team's 1:10 PM game on Thursday.
Despite having a rocky start in the month of May, Enright completely flipped the script in June, as the 28-year-old reliever has allowed three hits and no runs in nine innings of work this month. Manager Stephen Vogt turned to him in two pivotal moments this series against Toronto, including a tenth-inning appearance on Wednesday night when the young righty got out of a jam with two outs.
Kent, on the other hand, has been extremely efficient so far this season with the Columbus Clippers, as he holds a 2-2 record with a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings pitched. However, in his three appearances with the Guardians this year, he's carried a 5.40 ERA innings of work. Kent now gets the opportunity to redeem himself, as Cleveland is slated to face the Blue Jays on Thursday, followed by a three-game home stand against the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: MLB Insider Names Guardians Trade Fit for Former All-Star Outfielder
MORE: Now Is A Perfect Time for The Guardians To Call Up Chase DeLauter
MORE: Guardians Greatest Question Becoming Cleveland's Biggest Strength
MORE: Former MLB GM Urges Guardians To Make Questionable Trade
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive New MLB All-Star Voting Update