Cleveland Guardians Make 2 Roster Moves Before Blue Jays Game

The Cleveland Guardians made two interesting roster moves prior to the team's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Dylan Feltovich

Jun 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Nic Enright (59) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Nic Enright (59) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
As the Cleveland Guardians are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a rubber-match of the three-game series, the organization has made a few roster moves.

According to the team, Cleveland has recalled right-handed pitcher Zak Kent from Triple-A Columbus, along optioning right-handed pitcher Nic Enright to Triple-A prior to the team's 1:10 PM game on Thursday.

Despite having a rocky start in the month of May, Enright completely flipped the script in June, as the 28-year-old reliever has allowed three hits and no runs in nine innings of work this month. Manager Stephen Vogt turned to him in two pivotal moments this series against Toronto, including a tenth-inning appearance on Wednesday night when the young righty got out of a jam with two outs.

Kent, on the other hand, has been extremely efficient so far this season with the Columbus Clippers, as he holds a 2-2 record with a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings pitched. However, in his three appearances with the Guardians this year, he's carried a 5.40 ERA innings of work. Kent now gets the opportunity to redeem himself, as Cleveland is slated to face the Blue Jays on Thursday, followed by a three-game home stand against the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend.

Dylan Feltovich
