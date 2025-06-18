Cleveland Baseball Insider

MLB Insider Names Slugger As Possible Trade Fit for Guardians

Taylor Ward would be an intriuging trade target for the Cleveland Guardians.

Tommy Wild

May 22, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
It remains to be determined whether the Cleveland Guardians will be buyers, sellers, or somewhere in between as the MLB trade deadline quickly approaches.

If the Guardians do plan to upgrade their roster between now and the end of July, it's pretty clear where the front office should focus: the outfield.

Outside of Steven Kwan, Cleveland's outfield production has been lackluster at best.

Perhaps the inevitable call-ups of prospects Chase DeLauter and/or CJ Kayfus can help with that, but the Guardians should still be looking for a proven big-league bat to add to their lineup.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently identified Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward as a potential fit with the Guardians.

Ward would clearly be an upgrade for Cleveland's roster right now. He owns an OPS of .738 and has already hit 18 home runs this season.

However, there is still some risk involved with trading for Ward. He's seen an increase in power but also a slight uptick in his strikeout rate (27.1 percent).

His BABIP has also dropped to .222 in 2025, which is the lowest it's been since his rookie season in 2018.

Ward is hitting for power, but that's about it.

Taylor Ward swings at a pitch
Jun 15, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward (3) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

There's also a potential roster makeup concern with trading for Ward.

As it stands, Lane Thomas is still on the roster, and it's hard to envision both of them coexisting on the same team if the front office is serious about promoting some of their highly-touted prospects in the second half of the season.

The 31-year-old is also under team control only throughout the 2026 season, and the Guardians typically trade players when they're on the verge of becoming free agents.

So, yes, Ward would make the Guardians better right now, but that doesn't mean he's a perfect trade candidate for Cleveland.

