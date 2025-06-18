Guardians Deemed Potential Landing Spot for Standout Pitcher
If the Cleveland Guardians are going to turn their season around and get back to being considered a legitimate playoff contender, the front office will have to look for help outside of the organization.
One area the Guardians should consider upgrading is their starting rotation, and there's one pitcher who could be on the market and could be a perfect fit in Cleveland for multiple reasons.
The Miami Marlins appear to be clear sellers heading into the trade deadline. While their most prized trade chip is Sandy Alcantara, there's another pitcher who could help a contending team: RHP Edward Cabrera.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently named the Guardians as a potential fit for the 27-year-old.
Cabrera is overall having an up-and-down season. His season ERA sits at 4.10 with a 1.462 WHIP. However, Cabrera has been much better lately, recording a 2.38 ERA in his last seven starts.
With Shane Bieber's injury rehab already taking a slight setback and the inconsistency from other arms in the rotation, acquiring Cabera could give the Guardians another proven big-league pitcher for the home stretch.
However, there are two other reasons why the Guardians may be interested in trading for Cabrera right now: he's on a cheap contract and under team control for the foreseeable future.
As Fiensand pointed out, "he will be a less expensive option in terms of both prospect capital and salary, as he's earning $1.95 million this season and is arbitration-eligible for three more years after 2025."
Trading for Cabrera in 2025 could benefit the Guardians both in the short term and long term, making him a prime trade target for Cleveland's front office.
