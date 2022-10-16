Skip to main content

ALDS Game Four Live Updates And Highlights: Cleveland Guardians Vs. New York Yankees

Cleveland and New York play in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.
Follow along to our ALDS Game Four game thread as we provide updates, stats, and highlights from all the action at Progressive Field. Updates will appear in reverse chronological order.

Make sure to refresh your browser so you don't miss any of the action.

6:45 PM - Starting Lineups

The Guardians decided to stick with the same lineup as game three with Gabriel Arias starting at first base while Josh Naylor is the designated hitter. It certainly seems like the ankle still may be giving Naylor some trouble.

The Yankees on the other hand did make a few adjustments to their lineup.

Aaron Judge will still be starting at second for the second consecutive game after being moved out of the leadoff slot. The other move that was made was replacing Isiah Kiner-Falefa with Oswaldo Cabrera at shortstop. Aaron Hicks will now get the start in left field. 

Guardians Lineup

  1. Steven Kwan LF
  2. Amed Rosario SS
  3. Jose Ramirez 3B
  4. Josh Naylor DH
  5. Oscar Gonzalez RF
  6. Andres Gimenez 2B
  7. Gabriel Arias 1B
  8. Austin Hedges C
  9. Myles Straw CF

Starting Pitcher - Cal Quantrill

Yankees Lineup

  1. Gleybor Torres 2B
  2. Aaron Judge RF
  3. Anthony Rizzo 1B
  4. Giancarlo Stanton DH
  5. Josh Donaldson 3B
  6. Oswaldo Cabrera SS
  7. Harrison Bader CF
  8. Jose Trevino C
  9. Aaron Hicks

Starting Pitcher - Gerrit Cole

