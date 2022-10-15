ALDS Game Three Live Updates And Highlights: Cleveland Guardians Vs. New York Yankees

Follow along to our ALDS Game Three game thread as we provide updates, stats, and highlights from all the action at Progressive Field. Updates will appear in reverse chronological order.

7:47 PM - Guardians Get On The Board First!

Steven Kwan led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a Jose Ramirez base hit. Then Josh Naylor hit an awkward ground ball to shortstop that ate up Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

This allowed Kwan to score and the Guardians to take a 1-0 lead.

7:40 PM - McKenzie Strikes Out Judge

Aaron Judge continues to struggle at the plate. In his first at-bat, he struck out to Triston McKenzie who got him with a nasty offspeed pitch.

Judge is now just 2-for-38 against Cleveland pitching in the playoffs.

6:30 PM - Starting Lineups

Both the Guardians and the Yankees made adjustments to their lineup ahead of game three. The Guardians have a new first baseman in Gabriel Arias who will make his first-ever playoff start.

Aaron Judge has looked lost at the plate and in response to the New York dropped him to the two slots and Gleybor Torres will be the new lead-off hitter. In the ten games that Torres has led off, he's combined to go 7-for-40 so it'll be interesting to see how he adjusts.

This is what the rest of the lineups look like:

Guardians Lineup

Steven Kwan LF Amed Rosario SS Jose Ramirez 3B Josh Naylor DH Oscar Gonzalez RF Andres Gimenez 2B Gabriel Arias 1B Austin Hedges C Myles Straw CF

Starting Pitcher - Triston McKenzie

Yankees Lineup

Gleybor Torres 2B Aaron Judge RF Anthony Rizzo 1B Giancarlo Stanton DH Joh Donaldson 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS Harrison Bader CF Kyle Higashioka C Oswaldo Cabrera LF

Starting Pitcher - Luis Severino

