Analyst Feels Guardians' Hopes Could Depend on One Crucial Player

The Cleveland Guardians' 2025 season may depend on this one player.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 18, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first base Kyle Manzardo (9) celebrates at second base after hitting a double against the New York Yankees in the first inning during game four of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians exceeded all expectations last season, winning the AL Central division title and advancing all the way to the ALCS.

Can they replicate their success in 2025?

It's going to be difficult for the Guardians, who really didn't make any significant improvements during the offseason and may have benefited from some considerable luck in 2024.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller seems very skeptical when it comes to Cleveland, which is an appropriate response given how the winter has gone for the club.

When assessing the Guardians heading into next season, Miller feels that their hopes may hinge on one player in particular breaking out: Kyle Manzardo.

"From what already wasn't a potent offense, Cleveland traded away two of its three leaders in plate appearances last season, shipping Josh Naylor to Arizona and Andrés Giménez to Toronto," Miller wrote. "If Kyle Manzardo doesn't have a breakout year, it could be a rough one for the Guardians."

Manzardo was one of the better prospects in baseball going into last year, thanks much in part to his impressive .932 OPS over his career in Cleveland's minor-league system.

While he struggled for the most part on the big-league level in 2024, he did show some flashes, especially in September when he hit five home runs.

The Guardians will be relying on Manzardo a heck of a lot more this coming season, as they really don't have a whole lot of proven power outside of Jose Ramirez.

Cleveland will absolutely need players like Manzardo and Jhonkensy Noel to step up offensively, or else the Guardians could be in for some trouble.

