Analyst Identifies Guardians Biggest Upcoming Roster Decision
Opening Day is in just over two weeks, but the Cleveland Guardians still have a lot to figure out with their roster.
Some of these unknowns include the back of the rotation, the remaining spots in the bullpen, and how the infield alignment will look to start the year.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently determined what he believes is every team's biggest spring training roster decision.
He identified that the Guardians' biggest decision was who would be their second baseman to start the season.
"The Guardians had an open competition at shortstop last spring between Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias, and a year after losing that battle, the latter is now trying to hold off top prospect Juan Brito at second base as the club decides on who will replace Andrés Giménez," wrote Reuter.
"Utility players Daniel Schneemann and Tyler Freeman could also see time at second base if the team opts for more of a committee approach early on."
Reuter is spot-on with his analysis. Who the Guardians pick as their second baseman to start the year could have repercussions throughout the organization.
At this point, it's still unclear who will begin the season on the right side of the infield, but Gabriel Arias could have the upper hand, given his remaining potential and lack of Minor League options.
It's important to note that Stephen Vogt has repeatedly said this spring that the Cactus League stats are just one piece of the equation. The team is also examining each candidate's routines and everyday mindset before making a final decision.
At some point, the Guardians are going to have to make a decision, but for now, the second base conundrum is reaming Cleveland's biggest looming decision.
