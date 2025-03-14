Three Guardians With Silently Solid Spring Training Stats
Gavin Williams and Kyle Manzardo have captivated spring training as they continue their standout training camps with the Cleveland Guardians.
However, they aren't the only players finding success leading up to the season.
Here are three players (who could be on Cleveland's Opening Day roster) who are silently recording solid stats this March.
Logan Allen
Logan Allen has had his ups and downs with the Guardians, but he's currently flying under the radar with an incredibly strong spring training.
Allen has appeared in four games and pitched 10.1 innings so far this Cactus League and has only allowed one earned run, which came on a solo shot.
Allen's biggest weakness has always been his command, but the lefty is showing a newfound command of the strike zone this spring. He's only issued two walks and has struck out 10 batters.
Daniel Schneemann
Daniel Schneemann's name was thrown around as a candidate for the second base job, but his versatility makes him better suited in a utility role.
However, if Schneemann keeps one offensive stat going, Vogt will find a spot in the lineup for him no matter where he plays in the field.
Schneemann is currently hitting .238/.360/.667 in 21 at-bats. The one area that has really stood out is the 28-year-old's power numbers.
Along with a .667 slugging percentage, Schneemann has a 1.027 OPS, including two home runs, one double, and one triple.
Are Schneemann's power stats sustainble? Time will tell. But it's certainly been an interesting narrative to track this March.
Kolby Allard
The Guardians could use a left-hander in their bullpen, and Kolby Allard is making a strong case to make the Opening Day roster.
So far this spring, Allard has quietly been posting solid strikeout numbers in his appearances. He currently has eight punchouts and a 0.88 WHIP in 8.0 innings of work.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: John Means Reveals Reason He Signed With Cleveland Guardians
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Make Roster Moves With Duo of Pitchers
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Star Earns Striking Ranking for 2025
MORE: Guardians Former Top Prospect Showing Signs Of Breakout Season
MORE: Guardians Top Prospect Given Exhilarating Take From Analyst