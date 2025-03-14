John Means Reveals Reason He Signed With Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians' successful pitching development group isn't a secret. They have a strong history of turning prospects into aces with long, successful careers.
However, the Guardians are gaining a new reputation with players around MLB. They're turning into an organization to go rehab and to revive careers following severe injuries.
Matthew Boyd did just this in 2024, and now John Means is hoping for some of that same magic.
The Guardians signed Means to a one-year deal with a team option for 2026 at the start of spring training, and the 31-year-old had a very good reason why he wanted to come to Cleveland.
"There's just a great reputation [with] the rehab and the training staff [of Cleveland]. In my situation, it was good to come here - especially down here in Arizona. They're gonna have quite a few PTs and all the resources. That was pretty important to me," said Means (via Tim Stebbins of MLB.com).
The left-handed pitcher underwent his second Tommy John surgery last year, and he likely won't return until August if he pitches in 2025 at all.
He has a long road ahead of him, but he's placing that trust in the Guardians medical group and coaching staff.
Since his debut in 2018, Means has been one of the top pitchers in the game when throwing the ball at his best.
If Cleveland helped Means get back to a healthy version of himself, he could be a key contributor for the Guardians down the stretch and secure a spot in the rotation in 2026.
