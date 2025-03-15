Jose Ramirez Could Make Major Change With Guardians This Season
Jose Ramirez has been the face of the Cleveland Guardians franchise for almost a decade now. With that title has come the honor of hitting third in the lineup every single day.
However, J-Ram's role with the team could change in 2025.
Stephen Vogt is seriously considering moving Ramirez up one spot in the lineup and hitting the superstar second in the batting order right behind Steven Kwan.
"Jose and I have talked for a year and a half now about where he wants to hit. We're trying second right now. It makes our lineup better. It makes it longer. Getting through Kwan and José right at the top is no easy task for anyone," said Vogt.
"We just have more information now. We have more data. The second spot has more RBI opportunities. They get, I think it's 30-some more plate appearances than the three-hole every year. Who doesn't want José to hit more? I do. But then, it's our lineup construction. Putting him right behind Kwan protects them from bringing in a left-hander. Good luck. There are so many things that can open."
Over his career, J-Ram has 777 plate appearances batting second. In that spot, he's hitting .258/.329/.416 with an OPS of .745.
Vogt's rationale for creating a one-two punch of Kwan and Ramirez right at the top of the lineup makes a ton of sense. However, this opens up more questions about how the rest of the lineup will shake out.
Will Kyle Manzardo be the team's third hitter in his first full season? Can Lane Thomas be consistent enough to hit third every day?
As Vogt also emphasized, Ramirez has earned the right to have a say on where he hits. So, if batting second doesn't end up working out or he doesn't feel comfortable, he can always go back to hitting third.
However, there is a lot of potential with Ramirez's bat hitting second for the Guardians.
