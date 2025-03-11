Analyst Names Cleveland Guardians' X-Factor for 2025 Season
Jose Ramirez is going to put more All-Star numbers up at the plate this season, and Steven Kwan remains one of the best contact hitters in baseball.
However, the Cleveland Guardians have plenty unknowns with their lineup after this elite duo.
The Guardians have more than one young player who must step up at the plate and for them to be a playoff team again this year.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently identified each team's X-Factor heading into the 2025 season and named Kyle Manzardo as Cleveland's difference maker.
"The Guardians shipped off 31 home runs and 108 RBI when they traded Josh Naylor to Arizona in December. Carlos Santana will account for some of that lost production, but the Guardians need Manzardo to help out," wrote Rymer.
"He only had a .703 OPS in 53 games last season, yet he slugged .548 with 20 homers at the Triple-A level. That bodes well, and it never hurts when a guy has confidence in himself to do 'serious damage.'"
Manzardo had a rocky start following his initial MLB debut last year. However, he found a groove in the final month of the playoffs and is looking to build on that during his first full MLB season.
For a player with such high expectations heading into the 2025 season, Manzardo has certainly started off the year well with a strong spring training.
Cleveland's designated hitter is currently hitting .400/.444/.720 with an OPS of 1.164, including two doubles and two home runs in 25 Cactus League at-bats.
The ultimate test will be carrying this production over into the regular season.
However, Manzardo is proving he's ready to make a big impact on the Guardians as an everyday player.
