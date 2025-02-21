Guardians Star Predicted to Achieve Massive Career Milestone
We already know that Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is one of the best all-around players in baseball, as he is genuinely a five-tool player. That's a rare occurrence these days.
However, there is still one notch that Ramirez is still lacking under his belt: 40 home runs.
Last season, Ramirez smashed 39 homers for the second time in his career, finishing with a .279/.335/.537 slash line while adding 39 doubles and 118 RBI. He stole a career-high 41 bases, to boot.
But still, that 40-homer mark has been just out of his reach, even though it appeared that he would finally break the barrier last season before a slight second-half slide halted his efforts.
But Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter thinks that drought will finally end in 2025, as he is predicting the 32-year-old to hit 40 long balls on the nose this year.
"J-Ram finished one home run shy of a 40/40 season last year while finishing in the top 10 in AL MVP voting for the seventh time in eight years," Reuter wrote. "Those 39 home runs matched a career-high, and while losing Josh Naylor as protection in the lineup is a blow, Carlos Santana is a solid replacement and full seasons of Kyle Manzardo and Lane Thomas should give the lineup a further boost."
That's just the thing, though: will Ramirez see enough good pitches to even get a chance at 40 dingers? While Santana could be viewed as a solid replacement for Naylor, he also turns 39 years old in April. Yes, he hit 23 home runs in 2024, but he is definitely a major question mark for 2025.
Ramirez may be great enough to be able to hit 40 homers even without elite protection, but the loss of Naylor will certainly sting.
