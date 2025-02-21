Cleveland Baseball Insider

Three Guardians To Watch Closely During Spring Training Games

There are plenty of Cleveland Guardians to keep an eye during their spring training games.

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the uniform of Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians will officially start their Cactus League games this Saturday when they play their annual spring opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

As the exhibition games begin, there are plenty of storylines, prospects, and narratives to watch as Opening Day approaches.

Here are three members of the Guardians to watch closely during Cleveland's spring training games.

Chase DeLauter

Stephen Vogt said earlier this week that Chase DeLauter will get plenty of opportunities during spring training.

While Cleveland's skipper did not provide details about where and when he'll play, Guardians fans should closely monitor DeLauter's stats and production over the next few weeks.

DeLauter is Cleveland's second-ranked prospect for a good reason. He has tremendous potential as both a contact and power hitter that the Guardians haven't had in their lineup in a long time.

It's not an if—DeLauter will make his big league debut in 2025—it's when, and his spring training stats could determine how quickly the 23-year-old will appear with the major league club during the regular season.

Luis Ortiz

One of the most intriguing players the Guardians added over the winter was Luis Ortiz.

The right-hander has shown plenty of potential in the past, but this will be Ortiz's first season as a member of a starting rotation full-time. Ortiz threw his slider, four-seam fastball, and sinker at an even rate last season, but it remains to be seen if that stays the case as a starter.

Ortiz has already shown a glimpse of his pitch mix, but his spring training appearance could reveal which pitches he relies on most as he increases his stamina.

Luis L. Ortiz (45) poses for a photo during MLB Media Day
Feb 20, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis L. Ortiz (45) poses for a photo during MLB Media Day at Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Juan Birto

Cleveland's second base position battle is arguably the most compelling storyline in spring training. Juan Brito is one of the candidates to win the job heading into Opening Day, but

Brito has concerns about defense, and his run prevention won't be as effective as Andres Gimenez's. However, Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect could be a massive upgrade at the plate.

Because of the offensive upside, the Guardians should prioritize playing Brito early in games against the opposing team's current major league pitchers.

It will be interesting to see how Brito performs against them and how he factors into Cleveland's regular-season plans.

