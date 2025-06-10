Analyst Shares What Guardians 'Must Do' Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Guardians currently have a winning record, are in the playoff picture in the American League, and have an All-Star core of Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, and Emmanuel Clase.
However, the downfalls on Cleveland's roster are apparent, making them one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the MLB trade deadline approaches.
ESPN's Bradford Doolittle recently shared his thoughts on what the Guardians must do before the deadline, believing the front office needs to "see where they stand."
"Yeah, that notion is a cop-out, but the Guardians' direction at the deadline really might not be determined until the last day or two before July 31," wrote the analyst.
"The Guardians seldom make a deadline splash, but given the wellspring of position prospects in their system, you could see them doing something for the rotation or the outfield. That is, if Cleveland's place in the playoff pecking order justifies the aggression."
As Doolittle mentions, standing pat and waiting it out is kind of dodging the question, but it makes a lot of sense for the team that was in the ALCS just 10 months ago.
However, to take one step beyond what Doolittle is urging Cleveland to do, if the Guardians are going to stand pat, they must at least be more aggressive in calling up some of their top prospects.
Seeing what Chase DeLauter and CJ Kayfus can do at the big league level can truly give the team a better feel of where they stand and where they need to improve at the deadline.
It's easy to see the Guardians going in either direction as buyers or sellers at the deadline, but it's hard to tell what approach they'll take just yet.
