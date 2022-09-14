Skip to main content

Bottom Of Guardians Lineup Heating Up At The Right Time

Myles Straw and Owen Miller are starting to put it together in the back end of the Guardians' lineup as they continue to fight for the division.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The strongest part of this Guardians lineup has easily been the combination of Steven Kwan, Amed Rosario, and Jose Ramirez at the top of the order. They've all done a great job with getting on base and starting off strong. 

On the other hand, the bottom of the lineup has struggled quite a bit. Almost polar opposites of each other. However, it appears that the theme is changing and this comes at a perfect time. 

We all know the year that Myles Straw has had, it hasn't been great. But there have been stretches where he has looked pretty good and he is in the middle of one right now.

Straw is batting .333 in his last seven games which includes nine hits and only one strikeout. 

Straw can be a valuable part of this offense being the nine hitter. He turns it right back over to Kwan and Rosario who can drive in Straw if he is able to get on base. Hopefully, Straw is able to keep this strong month of September up.

Owen Miller has received some displeasure from fans for being put in the lineup on a consistent basis (even though he is the only other first baseman on the roster besides Josh Naylor.) Miller started off the year scorching hot but his cool down was fast and hard to watch at times.

But over the last two weeks, he has a .327 OBP that includes 14 hits and three RBI. Not terrible numbers for a bench and role player.

Hopefully, these two can keep their hitting ways going as he Guardians continue to have their eyes set on an improbable postseason appearance. 

