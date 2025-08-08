Cleveland Guardians Can't Overlook White Sox In Upcoming Series
The Cleveland Guardians are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have won six of their last seven series.
For a team that once looked like their season was over in June, they’ve now firmly cemented themselves in the American League wild-card race, and are creeping closer and closer to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.
Next up on Cleveland’s schedule is a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox.
The past few seasons, the White Sox haven’t been the most talented team on the field, and they’re still last in the division with a record of 42-73. However, despite all of that, the Guardians can’t overlook their division foe and think they’re going to grab three easy wins at Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend.
Since the All-Star Break, the Guardians have been one of the best offenses in MLB, but so have the White Sox.
Following the Midsummer Classic, Chicago has a team slash line of .271/.325/.491 with an OPS of .816. They’ve also scored 108 runs and have a team wRC+ of 124. Not only are these stats both better than Cleveland's, but they are top-five in all of MLB during that stretch.
Manager Will Venable has his team playing at a high level right now.
Chicago's hot offensive stretch has been fueled by a blend of veteran players stepping up and younger players looking to finally establish themselves in the league.
Luis Robert Jr. has looked like a different player from the beginning of the year, as of late. Over the last two weeks, the center fielder has a .997 OPS, including two home runs and one double.
The White Sox are also starting to see production from players who could be a key piece to their rebuild. For example, Lenyn Sosa has slugged .674 with four homers in his last 14 games. Colson Montgomery has also been a key contributor, recording an OPS of .816 with six home runs in the last two weeks.
While the Guardians shouldn’t overlook the White Sox because of how they’ve recently played, the team should still be confident in their ability to win at least two out of three games.
The pitchers scheduled to start for the Guardians in this series are Tanner Bibee (4.51 ERA), Joey Cantillo (4.37 ERA), and Slade Cecconi (3.72 ERA).
If the Guardians play the way they have over the last month, which includes the return of scrappy, gritty, and aggressive ‘Guards’ Ball, then Cleveland shouldn’t have a problem.
That said, don’t be surprised if the White Sox put up quite a fight over the next three days.
