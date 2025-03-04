Chase DeLauter's Injury Exposes Guardians' Biggest Weakness
Chase DeLauter's injury news isn't quite a worst-case scenario for the Cleveland Guardians, but it's pretty close to it.
The organization announced on Tuesday afternoon that their second-ranked prospect underwent surgery to heal a sports hernia he suffered last week.
The release placed DeLauter's timetable to return at roughly 8-to-12 weeks.
DeLauter's injury is a terrible development for the 23-year-old, who admitted during the AFL staying on the field has been one of his biggest weaknesses. Everyone hopes he has a speedy recovery and his rehab goes as planned.
However, looking at this news from a larger scale, DeLauter's guaranteed absence from the Opening Day roster completely exposes the Guardians' biggest weakness: the outfield's offensive production.
Excluding Steven Kwan, Cleveland's outfielders left much to be desired in the batter's box last year.
In 2024, Cleveland's right fielders had a combined slash line of .219/.288/.385, and their wRC+ of 92 was tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for fifth worst in the American League.
In total, the Guardians' right fielders only accumulated a combined 1.1 WAR last season. Center field was even worse with a combined WAR of just 0.4.
Even as an impending rookie, DeLauter was viewed as a clear upgrade in right field and had the potential to break out as a legitimate middle-of-order threat.
Now, it'll be the same group holding down that position heading into the new season: Will Brennan, Jhonkeny Noel, Lane Thomas (when he isn't playing center field), and perhaps Johnathan Rodriguez will now get more of an opportunity.
In hindsight, it would've been smart for the front office to sign a free-agent outfielder as insurance, especially given DeLauter's injury history.
However, that ship has sailed, and Cleveland's outfield must do everything in its power not to repeat the same production as in 2024.
