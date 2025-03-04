Did Guardians Insider Just Hint at a Steven Kwan Extension?
The Cleveland Guardians are not a franchise known for spending big bucks. They churn out tremendous talent, but they typically don't keep their players long term.
The Guardians did break that trend when they signed Jose Ramirez to a five-year contract extension in 2022, but Ramirez has largely been viewed as the exception to the rule, and the fact that Cleveland traded away Josh Naylor before it had to pay him earlier this offseason supports that claim.
But is it possible the Guardians are thinking of flashing some dollars again?
Well, Cleveland fans have been clamoring for the team to strike a long-term deal with outfielder Steven Kwan, who enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign and is currently under team control through 2027.
There has been some speculation that the Guardians could ultimately approach Kwan about an extension sometime soon, and Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com may have hinted at Cleveland potentially doing so this year.
While discussing whether or not the Guardians would sign another free agent this offseason, Hoynes made a rather interesting comment on what Cleveland would probably do with its remaining cash.
“I think that boat has sailed. The free-agent shelves have been picked pretty clean," Hoynes wrote. "I would think if they spent any of the money they saved during the offseason, it would be on extensions."
Now, to be fair, Hoynes did not say the Guardians would be extending anyone, let alone outright stating that Kwan had some big money coming to him.
But when you connect the dots, it's not too difficult to see who the primary target for a new contract would be, and it's Kwan.
The 27-year-old slashed .292/.368/.425 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI over 540 plate appearances last season, earning his first All-Star appearance and a Gold Glove award. He flirted with .400 for a bit, but a second-half swoon ended that fairly quickly.
Still, given Kwan's solid approach at the plate and his elite defense, he is absolutely worth of consideration for a long-term deal. We'll see if Cleveland obliges.
