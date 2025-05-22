Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Activate Playoff Hero From Injured List In Recent Roster Moves

The Cleveland Guardians activated Lane Thomas from the 10-day injured list ahead of their series against the Detroit Tigers.

Oct 12, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (8) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game five of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians need a jolt of energy in their lineup, and that's exactly what they're getting, as one of their veteran players is coming off the injured list just in time for arguably the biggest series of the season so far.

Here's a recap of the roster moves the Guardians made ahead of their series against the Detroit Tigers.

Lane Thomas Activted From 10-Day IL

The Guardians are activating OF Lane Thomas from the injured list ahead of the series opener against the Tigers. Thomas will hit second behind Steven Kwan and in front of Jose Ramirez in his first game back.

Thomas missed the last five weeks with a wrist injury he suffered on April 8 during Cleveland's home opener.

The outfielder's offensive numbers don't look great this year, but Thomas was also battling through the injury before heading to the lineup, which could play a part in the below average stats.

Thomas' two biggest moments in a Guardians uniform came during the 2024 ALDS against the Tigers, including a go-ahead grand slam in Cleveland's Game 5 win.

Having the veteran outfielder back in the mix is a huge sign of relief for the Guardians.

Oct 12, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (8) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game five of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Will Brennan Placed On 10-Day IL

To make room for Thomas on the big league roster, the Guardians placed Will Brennan on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation.

Brennan hasn't been with the big league team for that long. He started the season at Triple-A but was called up again on May 22 to give the Guardians more outfield options.

Even though Brennan was swinging a hot bat in Columbus, the outfielder has only one hit in 11 at-bats this season.

