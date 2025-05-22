Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Pitcher 'Stepped Up' In Win Over Twins

Gavin Williams gave the Cleveland Guardians six strong innings in their victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Tommy Wild

May 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning during game two of a doubleheader at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians were in a tough spot heading into Wednesday's resumption of Monday's matchup against the Minnesota Twins and heading into the full nine-game game that followed.

Cleveland decided to roll with the bullpen for the first five innings of the day and used four pitchers to finish the postponed game.

This meant they were thin on the pitching front for the second game.

Thankfully, the Guardians got a massive effort from flamethrower Gavin Williams, and Cleveland's skipper made sure to give him his flowers after the game.

Gavin Williams throws a pitch
"We needed it. This is two years in a row in Minnesota, he's come out and been the stopper. You know, Gavin stepped up for us, it just shows you a lot about who he is," said Vogt after the game.

"I thought the mix of the fastball today - he threw a couple sinkers and cutters along with the four-seam. Hedgey caught a great game for him. So, really, really pleased with Gavin today."

Despite the wet weather and slight downtick in Williams' velocity (likely weather-induced), the right-hander had incredible command of his pitches.

Sixty-one percent of the pitches he threw found the zone for strikes.

Williams also noted, "having all of the offspeed pitches playing today opened up literally everything."

Williams pitched 6.0 innings, gave up two hits, allowed one earned run, issued two walks, and struck out six batters.

This performance is a perfect example of the type of pitcher Williams can be when he's at his best, and it came at the perfect time for the Guardians.

