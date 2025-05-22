Is This Cleveland Guardians Slugger Finally Turning The Corner?
Nolan Jones has had an intriguing start to his 2025 season.
The Cleveland Guardians outfielder is undeniably hitting the ball hard. He still has one of the top average exit velocities in all of MLB (97th percentile), but Jones doesn't have too much to show for that in his typical counting stats.
However, Jones' recent performances may suggest that he's starting to turn the corner, and Steven Vogt seems to agree.
Jones recorded hits in each of Cleveland's games against the Minnesota Twins this week, including an RBI single in the ninth inning of the first game, which set up the Guardians' comeback.
He also hit a sacrifice fly to extend Cleveland's lead in Wednesday's second game.
"Nolan had really good at-bats in the first game, really good at-bats in the second game," said Vogt after the game.
"He's really starting to find his groove. The results just haven't been there for Nolan. He's hitting the ball hard. He's executing his plan. When he's on the fastball, he's really, really good."
Jones is not slashing .368/.350/.368 over his last seven games. No, he hasn't taken any walks over the stretch, but Jones has only struck out three times, too.
He continues to make contact, and the results will eventually come as long as Nolan does that.
Although the overall season stats may not show it, Jones is certainly taking steps to turn his season around and become a key contributor in Cleveland's lineup.
