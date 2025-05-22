Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reacts After Two-Game Split vs.Twins
The Cleveland Guardians started game one of their series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, but they didn't finish it until Wednesday afternoon, nearly 48 hours later.
Then, 30 minutes after the end of their first game, the two teams suited up again for a full nine-inning game.
It was a weird and wet week of baseball in Minnesota, which ended in a two-game split between the division rivals. (The series' third game will be made up as a doubleheader later in September.)
After the long day of baseball, Stephen Vogt admitted, "That was a tough day for both sides."
"I mean, the weather was not great, the field was slippery. The grounds crew did a great job keeping it playable," said Cleveland's skipper.
Even though the weather wasn't great, the Guardians battled.
Carlos Santana hit a pair of home runs across the two games, and Jose Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 14 games.
Cleveland rallied for three runs at the end of game one to tie it up in the ninth inning. Unfortunately, Minnesota countered with its own rally, walking the game off in the ninth.
Instead of letting this disappointing loss carry over in the second game, the Guardians came up clutch late and scored three runs in the final two innings to extend their lead to four heading into the ninth.
This fight is something that really left an impression on Vogt.
"Really proud of our guys, the way they kept adding on in the second game. It was just great to get a win."
With their win in the second game, the Guardians snapped an uncharacteristic five-game losing streak.
Cleveland should be happy to leave a weird week in Minnesota with a split, while the bats have shown signs of heating up.
However, Cleveland's schedule doesn't get easier from here. Next up for the Guardians are the Detroit Tigers, who have played like the best team in baseball over the past month.
