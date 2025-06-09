Guardians Provide Disheartening Injury Update On Pair Of Players
The Cleveland Guardians have been battling injuries to their roster since the early days of spring training, and the misfortune has continued, with a plethora of players still on the injured list.
Stephen Vogt provided an update on two of his players prior to Sunday's game, but it wasn't the update anybody was hoping for.
Andrew Walters and Will Brennan will both undergo surgery, leaving the rest of their 2025 season in doubt.
Andrew Walters - Right Lat Surgery
Walters will undergo shoulder surgery with Dr. Anthony Romo on Monday to repair his right lat.
The right-handed pitcher dealt with shoulder soreness during spring training and was placed on the minor league injured list at the end of April and into May with right elbow inflammation.
Unfortunately, those injuries continued into his MLB season.
In Walters' second big league outing of the year, he walked off the mound in the middle of an at-bat in visible pain.
Will Brennan - Left Elbow Surgery
Will Brennan felt discomfort in his elbow during Cleveland's series against the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins, ultimately landing him on the 15-day injured list.
What was once viewed as just soreness developed into something bigger, and now Brennan will undergo left elbow surgery on Monday.
"We feel for both of them," said Vogt.
"Our thoughts are with them, but we know they're going to come back, they're going to put the work in and be ready to go whenever that timetable does come."
