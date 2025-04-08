Cleveland Guardians Announce Starting Lineup for Home Opener
Finally, the Cleveland Guardians will take the field for their first home game of the 2025 MLB season.
Stephen Vogt said on Sunday that the team is excited to finally get back and play in front of their home fans, and they'll have an opportunity to do just that on Tuesday afternoon.
Here's the lineup that the Guardians will be using for their first home game of the year.
- Steven Kwan LF
- Jose Ramirez 3B
- Carlos Santana 1B
- Kyle Manzardo DH
- Lane Thomas CF
- Nolan Jones RF
- Gabriel Arias 2B
- Bo Naylor C
- Brayan Rocchio SS
There aren't any surprises with this lineup. It's very similar to the one Vogt has been using throughout the first three series of the season.
Jose Ramirez had found a groove hitting second as Cleveland's superstar comes into the first home game batting .320/.438/.880 with an OPS of 1.318, including a three home run game.
Another highlight is Carlos Santana hitting third behind J-Ram.
Santana always got huge applause even when he was announced as a member of the visiting team, but he's sure to get a huge ovation from the Guardians fans as he returns to the organization for his third stint.
The Guardians will start their 2025 home campaign on Tuesday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.
Ben Lively will take the mound as Cleveland's starter, and Shane Smith will be Chicago's first pitcher of the game.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM.
