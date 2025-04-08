Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Announce Starting Lineup for Home Opener

The Cleveland Guardians reveal who will be in their starting lineup for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Tommy Wild

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates with teammate Steven Kwan (38) at home after his two-run home run during the Guardians' home opener against the Chicago White Sox on April 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates with teammate Steven Kwan (38) at home after his two-run home run during the Guardians' home opener against the Chicago White Sox on April 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Finally, the Cleveland Guardians will take the field for their first home game of the 2025 MLB season.

Stephen Vogt said on Sunday that the team is excited to finally get back and play in front of their home fans, and they'll have an opportunity to do just that on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's the lineup that the Guardians will be using for their first home game of the year.

  • Steven Kwan LF
  • Jose Ramirez 3B
  • Carlos Santana 1B
  • Kyle Manzardo DH
  • Lane Thomas CF
  • Nolan Jones RF
  • Gabriel Arias 2B
  • Bo Naylor C
  • Brayan Rocchio SS
Steven Kwan (38) looks on from the on deck circle
Mar 29, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) looks on from the on deck circle before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

There aren't any surprises with this lineup. It's very similar to the one Vogt has been using throughout the first three series of the season.

Jose Ramirez had found a groove hitting second as Cleveland's superstar comes into the first home game batting .320/.438/.880 with an OPS of 1.318, including a three home run game.

Another highlight is Carlos Santana hitting third behind J-Ram.

Santana always got huge applause even when he was announced as a member of the visiting team, but he's sure to get a huge ovation from the Guardians fans as he returns to the organization for his third stint.

The Guardians will start their 2025 home campaign on Tuesday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.

Ben Lively will take the mound as Cleveland's starter, and Shane Smith will be Chicago's first pitcher of the game.

The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM.

