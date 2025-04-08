Cleveland Manager Confident Guardians Will Fix Early Struggles
The Cleveland Guardians' start to the 2025 season did not go as they envisioned.
After their first nine games, which came on a three-city road trip, the Guardians are just 3-6, and there are some glaring areas they need to improve.
The Guardians' offense has been inconsistent at best at times, especially in clutch situations. Cleveland is hitting .139 with an OPS of .431, with runners in scoring position.
Cleveland's pitching was never going to be a strength in 2025, but it's been pretty concerning to start the year. The Guardians' starting pitcher ERA of 6.70 ranks second-worst in MLB.
Despite these concerns, Vogt is confident that this stretch doesn't fully represent what this team is capable of and who they are as a group.
"It was a tough road trip. It was a tough road trip for us with runners in scoring position. Again, it's guys are getting their feet wet, guys are getting ready for the season. It's early, and we've got a long way to go," said Vogt after Sunday's loss.
"I've got so much faith in this group. This is just a blip. This is a start. That's all it is, is a start. We're pumped to get home. We know we're going to be better than this offensively, we know we're going to be better than this defensively, and we know we're going to pitch better. So, I've got the utmost confidence in our guys."
The Guardians will finally play their Home Opener in the frigid Cleveland temperatures on Tuesday afternoon. Hopefully, playing in front of the fans will spark the Guardian's offense and help rejuvenate the pitching staff.
Vogt continued, "We just haven't played very well the last six days, which is unfortunate. But we're really excited to get home to Progressive Field and see our fans. It feels like we've been gone for a really long time."
