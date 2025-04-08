Cleveland Guardians Promising Hitter Looks Like A New Player
Gabriel Arias has always had plenty of natural talent on offense and defense. However, he's never been able to consistently tap into that during his previous stints with the Cleveland Guardians.
The good news is that everything could be changing. The former top prospect won Cleveland's second base job, and it looks like he'll get most of the reps there to start the season.
The 25-year-old has had his ups and downs, but he looks like a new and different ballplayer in 2025.
So far to start the season, Arias is hitting .250/.333/.393 with an OPS of .726 in 28 at-bats. His power has always been a strength, and Cleveland's second baseman has demonstrated that with a double and a home run.
But the most encouraging part of Arias's start has been his plate approach and discipline. When he steps into the box, he truly looks like a new hitter with a fresh game plan.
Arias's career strikeout percentage is 32.0, but it has dipped to 27.3 percent at the start of 2025. Yes, it's still high, but it's also somewhat expected, given his skill set.
The most encouraging part of Arias's start is that he's clearly letting pitches come to him. Each of his extra base hits has been taken to the opposite field, which goes against his previous career trend of being a pull hitter.
He's also already walked three times this season. (He only walked six times in 153 at-bats in 2024.)
This approach has even caught the eye of Stephen Vogt, who has noticed Arias' rejuvenation process.
"[Arias], to start, has just had phenomenal at-bats, finding his way on base however he can. The discipline he's having at the plate right now, I love what [Arias] has been doing," said Cleveland's manager during their series against the Los Angeles Angels.
Arias' improvements have come in a small sample size. He still needs more reps to prove this adjusted approach is the new norm.
However, it's hard to deny that Arias is off to one of the most encouraging starts of any Guardians player.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Manager Confident Guardians Will Fix Early Struggles
MORE: Guardians Take Concerning Slide In Latest Power Rankings
MORE: Is It Already Time to be Concerned About This Guardians Slugger?
MORE: Promising Guardians Pitcher Puts Together Bounce Back Start
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reacts To Series Loss vs. Angels