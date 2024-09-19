Cleveland Guardians Player Makes Bold Claim On Stephen Vogt
The Cleveland Guardians officially clinched an MLB playoff berth with their win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, and at the center of it all is manager Stephen Vogt.
Vogt has had a brilliant debut campaign as Guardians skipper, shattering expectations to lead Cleveland to the postseason (and potentially a first-round bye).
After the Guardians' clinching victory, catcher Austin Hedges raved about Vogt.
"He's one of the most special humans I've ever met," Hedges said. "Not just as a manager, as a man. That guy is a leader of men, he's a standup human being. To have him up top leading us, it's a blessing."
Hedges then took it a step further.
"This is probably the best year of managing I've ever seen in my life," he said.
The 32-year-old is now in his second stint in Cleveland, as Hedges initially arrived in 2020, was with the team through 2022 and then rejoined the squad this season after a one-year detour.
During his first go-around with the Guardians, Hedges was managed by Terry Francona, who Hedges called one of the greatest managers ever in the process of praising Vogt.
For Hedges to make that claim about Vogt while also experiencing one of the best managers in MLB history in Francona speaks volumes on how that clubhouse feels about Vogt.
Hedges is certainly not much of a hitter, registering a .435 OPS thus far in 2024. But he is a terrific defensive catcher and is beloved by his teammates, resulting in a firm place on the Guardians' roster.