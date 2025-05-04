Guardians Skipper Gives Update On Tanner Bibee After Early Exit
Tanner Bibee was rolling in his latest start against the Toronto Blue Jays.
However, the Cleveland Guardians' starting pitcher exited his start just before the sixth inning due to cramping in both of his legs.
This discomfort isn't new for Bibee and is something he's been dealing with going back to college. Still, it's concerning nonetheless.
Following the game, Stephen Vogt briefly updated how Bibee felt and what the cramping issue could mean moving forward.
"Obviously, the medical staff is on this, and have been over the last year. I think it could've just been the case of it's more humid here. It's the first time we've played in some heavy humidity. I know we're inside, but it does sit in the building," said Cleveland's skipper.
"Again, our medical staff is on it. Tanner is on it. He was able to throw almost all of his pitches before it started. So, we'll get it figured out."
Thankfully, it doesn't sound like this cramping will force Bibee to miss his next start.
However, given that this is a recurring issue, hopefully, it will stop as the season progresses, and the Guardians can figure out the root cause.
Bibee admitted that after the game, he still isn't sure how to prevent the cramping.
Through seven starts this season, Bibee has a 4.26 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. Before exiting on Sunday, the right-hander had allowed five hits, gave up two earned runs, issued two walks, and struck out three batters.
