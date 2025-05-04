Former First Round Pick Becoming Key Member of Guardians Bullpen
For the last few weeks, the Cleveland Guardians have been looking for some length and consistency in one of their bullpen arms.
The organization has made many roster moves with the reliever core, searching for that bullpen help.
LHP Kolby Allard, who was recently called up from Triple-A, is providing the Guardians with exactly what they've needed and is becoming a key piece to Cleveland's roster.
The Guardians signed the former 2015 first-round pick to a minor league deal over the offseason, and he posted stellar numbers in spring training.
Allard was called up from Triple-A on April 26 and has been phenol in his three appearances so far.
His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, where he threw 4.0 innings, gave up one earned run and one hit, issued no walks, and struck out three batters.
In a game in which the Guardians needed extra production because Cleveland's starter didn't get deep, Allard pitched four key innings.
This isn't the first time Allard has stepped up to provide the Guardians with some much-needed length out of the bullpen. The lefty did the same thing in his Cleveland debut, pitching 6.0 innings.
Allard hasn't just been a long-reliever for the Guardians; he also pitched in a high-leverage situation.
The lefty pitched a clean inning of work in the 10th inning of Cleveland's win over the Minnesota Twins last Thursday.
The Guardians will eventually have their pitching staff back to full strength.
However, with Allard having pitched well, he's becoming a key piece to Cleveland's bullpen.
