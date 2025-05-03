Go-Ahead Grand Slam Gives Guardians Shocking Win Over Blue Jays
Never count the Cleveland Guardians out of a game, ever.
Even with their superstar player on the bench with an ankle injury, the Guardians still found a way to win over the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3, in their second game of the series.
The Guardians only had three hits and were down three runs heading into the top of the ninth inning, but Daniel Schneemann's improbable grand slam secured the victory for Cleveland.
Here's how the inning unfolded.
Steven Kwan started the ninth off strong with a single, which Carlos Santana eventually followed, and Bo Naylor followed up with walks to load up the bases.
However, the pressure was still on.
Due to Nolan Jones and Kyle Manzardo striking out, the Guardians had two outs, which meant it was up to Schneemann to keep the game going for Cleveland, and he did more than just that.
Schneemann didn't just hit the game-winning home run for Cleveland, but he also got the Guardians on the board in the inning prior with a solo shot to right field.
Defensively, Schneemann has played all over the field in a utility role for the Guardians.
But no matter where he plays, he's still finding a way to hit. Through 58 at-bats in 2025, Schnemann is now hitting .276/.344/.552 with an OPS of .896.
With questions in the infield and outfield, this performance against the Blue Jays further proved that Schneemann should be in the everyday lineup moving forward, regardless of the position.
