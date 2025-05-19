Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Disclose Massive Injury Update on Top Prospect

The Cleveland Guardians have revealed a major injury update on their top prospect.

RubberDucks baserunner Travis Bazzana takes off for third base against the Altoona Curve on April 13, 2025, in Akron, Ohio.
RubberDucks baserunner Travis Bazzana takes off for third base against the Altoona Curve on April 13, 2025, in Akron, Ohio. / Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last summer, the Cleveland Guardians selected second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft, and Bazzana was so impressive that some even felt that he could make his big-league debut as soon as 2025.

However, a rather significant wrench has been thrown into those plans, as Bazzana suffered an injury last week and is now on the shelf as a result.

The Guardians are calling the injury "side discomfort" and haven't elaborated too much on the issue, and there is currently not much of a timetable for his return.

However, Cleveland has released an injury update on the Oregon State product, and it doesn't sound too promising. He is expected to hit the injured list.

Bazzana is meeting with team doctors on Monday to further discuss the injury. He is slashing .252/.362/.433 with four home runs and 17 RBI over 149 plate appearances at Double-A Akron this season and entered the campaign ranked as the 24th-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America.

Last year, the 22-year-old slashed .238/.369/.396 with three homers and 12 RBI across 122 trips to the dish at Single-A Lake County.

The Guardians' offense could definitely use a boost this season, and there was hope that Bazzana could potentially jumpstart the lineup in the middle of the year. But now, it's a bit of a waiting game for the Australian native, and a midseason call-up now seems less likely.

Cleveland is 25-21 and is looking to snap a four-game losing streak when it kicks off a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Monday evening.

Matthew Schmidt
