Cleveland Guardians Offseason Acquisition Continues To Impress in Minors

Cleveland #Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Josh Hartle tossed a gem tonight for Lake County striking out four Dayton batters over six scoreless innings of work!



Line - 6.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO



(79 Pitches 50 Strikes)



Last two starts:



- 12.0(IP) 5H 0R 0ER 2BB 9SO



2025…