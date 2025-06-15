Cleveland Guardians Lead MLB In Impressive Stat
The Cleveland Guardians' roster has its holes and weaknesses. However, there's one area in Stephen Vogt's squad that has been elite over the past two seasons: the bullpen.
Cleveland's impressive reliever core is one of the reasons the Guardians lead all of MLB in a notable category.
Codify Baseball on X recently highlighted just how well the Guardians perform in close games. Dating back to the 2024 season, Cleveland is 112-0 when leading after eight innings, which is the best record in baseball.
The next closest team to the Guardians is the Seattle Mariners, who are 101-2 in the same situation. Of course, Cleveland is currently playing the Mariners to start a three-series West Coast road trip.
Cleveland's success in late games largely hinges on the elite performance of their bullpen.
As a group, the Guardians had a bullpen ERA of 2.57 during the 2024 season, which, by far and away, is the best in baseball. The 2025 bullpen staff is more in the middle of the pack with an ERA of 3.74, but Cleveland's go-to relievers are still among the best in baseball.
The pitcher that stands out the most among Cleveland's core is obviously three-time All-Star Emmanuel Clase.
Even with Clase's struggles at the start of this season, he has a 1.39 ERA, 0.842 WHIP, and a 2.22 FIP during the 2024-25 regular season.
However, Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, and Tim Herrin have just as impact late in games and deserve recognition, too.
The Guardians aren't a perfect team, but with a bullpen as good as Cleveland has, they'll always stay close in tight games.
