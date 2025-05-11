Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Drops Major Update on Shoulder Issue
It certainly hasn't been a smooth 2025 MLB season for Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase thus far, as the three-time All-Star hit an incredibly rough patch over the first several weeks of the campaign.
Clase allowed nine earned runs over his first 11 appearances, which was already nearly double the amount of earned runs he surrendered in all of last year.
Then, after a brutal outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 20 in which he was shelled for three runs, Clase revealed that he was experiencing shoulder soreness, which resulted in the Guardians giving him nearly a week off to recuperate.
The right-hander returned to the mound on April 26, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Boston Red Sox, and ever since then, Clase appears to be back to his normal self. At least somewhat.
Clase has permitted just one run in six appearances since making his return, and over the weekend, the 27-year-old provided a positive update on his shoulder issue.
“My shoulder feels good, my body feels good,” said Clase, via Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. “The rest helped. Now my location and velocity are back.”
Actually, Clase's velocity never really left him, but he was definitely missing his spots, grooving some pitches that has resulted in Clase giving up 25 hits over 16.1 innings thus far.
The Dominican native—who finished third in AL Cy Young voting last season—still has a 5.51 ERA, so things remain a work in progress for him. But it's important to remember that that ERA has come down from the 7.84 mark he had laid claim to following the disaster against the Pirates.
Make no mistake: if Cleveland is going to replicate its 2024 success, when it won the AL Central and advanced all the way to the ALCS, it will need Clase to be special once again.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Ace Accomplishing Goal for Current MLB Season
MORE: Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Struggling Hitter
MORE: Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Cleveland Guardians Closer
MORE: Guardians Skipper Discloses Critical Injury Update on Playoff Hero
MORE: Promising Hitter Becoming Key Piece To Guardians' Future