Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Drops Major Update on Shoulder Issue

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has provided a big update on his shoulder issue.

Matthew Schmidt

Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates after pitching a scoreless eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates after pitching a scoreless eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

It certainly hasn't been a smooth 2025 MLB season for Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase thus far, as the three-time All-Star hit an incredibly rough patch over the first several weeks of the campaign.

Clase allowed nine earned runs over his first 11 appearances, which was already nearly double the amount of earned runs he surrendered in all of last year.

Then, after a brutal outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 20 in which he was shelled for three runs, Clase revealed that he was experiencing shoulder soreness, which resulted in the Guardians giving him nearly a week off to recuperate.

The right-hander returned to the mound on April 26, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Boston Red Sox, and ever since then, Clase appears to be back to his normal self. At least somewhat.

Clase has permitted just one run in six appearances since making his return, and over the weekend, the 27-year-old provided a positive update on his shoulder issue.

“My shoulder feels good, my body feels good,” said Clase, via Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. “The rest helped. Now my location and velocity are back.”

Actually, Clase's velocity never really left him, but he was definitely missing his spots, grooving some pitches that has resulted in Clase giving up 25 hits over 16.1 innings thus far.

The Dominican native—who finished third in AL Cy Young voting last season—still has a 5.51 ERA, so things remain a work in progress for him. But it's important to remember that that ERA has come down from the 7.84 mark he had laid claim to following the disaster against the Pirates.

Make no mistake: if Cleveland is going to replicate its 2024 success, when it won the AL Central and advanced all the way to the ALCS, it will need Clase to be special once again.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Ace Accomplishing Goal for Current MLB Season

MORE: Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Struggling Hitter

MORE: Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Cleveland Guardians Closer

MORE: Guardians Skipper Discloses Critical Injury Update on Playoff Hero

MORE: Promising Hitter Becoming Key Piece To Guardians' Future

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News