Guardians Pitcher Giving Rotation Hope As Spectacular Spring Continues
It's been hard not to overreact to the Cactus League stats Gavin Williams continues to post. Yes, it's only spring training, but Williams certainly looks like he is ready to be a top arm in the Cleveland Guardians' rotation in 2025.
Williams has been one of the team's standout performers this spring and is giving the Guardians hope that their starting rotation could have a legit one-two punch at the top.
He continued this sensational spring training on Sunday afternoon as Williams had another incredible outing.
The right-hander continued to build up his stamina as he threw a spring-high 3.2 innings and 53 pitches. Williams once again pounded the zone, struck out seven batters, and only issued one walk and two hits.
After the start, Williams said that he "felt good" on the mound and described his performance as "nice and easy."
It sure looked that way from afar, too.
Now through three appearences, Williams has pitched 6.0 innings, given up five hits, allowed five runs, issued two walks, and struck out 13 hitters.
A large contributor to Williams's success has been his renewed fastball velocity and movement, and that continued on Sunday. The righty's heater maxed out at 96.9 mph and had an average velocity of 95.3 mph against the Chicago White Sox.
Williams even admitted that he felt that he feels his fastball is different compared to last season's.
"The movement on the fastball just has changed from last year," said Williams after Sunday's start. "It's coming back to where it was when I got drafted. So, if it can stay in that spot, I think I can have a good year."
Again, it's still just spring training, so Williams has to prove that he can keep up this pace once the regular season starts.
However, the underlying numbers prove that these starts don't appear to be a fluke for the 25-year-old. Williams is truly lining himself up for a breakout season.
