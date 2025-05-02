Guardians Pitcher Has Glaring Issue That Could Get Much Worse
The Cleveland Guardians entered the 2025 MLB season anticipating big things from starting pitcher Gavin Williams, who missed a solid chunk of last year due to injury.
However, Williams has not delivered on those expectations thus far.
Through his first six starts, Williams has gone 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA, allowing 30 hits while registering 28 strikeoouts over 28 innings of work.
The 25-year-old has also already allowed five home runs, and that came after surrendering just 15 homers total across 158 frames in his first two big-league campaigns.
That is what James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone has chosen to focus on as a glaring concern for Williams, who also lays claim to an ugly 1.571 WHIP on the year.
"The five home runs allowed up to this point are one-third of the total of his previous two seasons combined, and the fact it has come this rapidly does not bode well for when the weather starts to warm up, and the ball flies farther more consistently," Mastrucci wrote.
Williams is a former top prospect who has absolutely flashed great stuff in the past. During his rookie campaign in 2023, the right-hander pitched to the tune of a 3.29 ERA while giving up just 66 hits through 82 innings.
Unfortunately, elbow inflammation caused Williams to miss the first three months of 2024, and he has never really recovered ever since.
Cleveland desperately needs Williams to find his groove if it wants to have any chance of making a deep playoff this season.
