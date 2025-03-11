Guardians' Frustrating Pitcher Receives Astonishing Take
The Cleveland Guardians certainly expected a lot more out of starting pitcher Gavin Williams last season, who returned from an elbow injury in July and ultimately went 3-10 with a 4.86 ERA over 16 starts.
While his 3.67 FIP was respectable, there wasn't a whole lot else to like about Williams in 2024, as his strikeout rate was rather pedestrian (for his standards) and his 1.368 WHIP was less than desirable.
However, the Guardians will be relying on Williams pretty heavily heading into 2025, and Justin Lada of Locked on Guardians is anticipating pretty big things from the right-hander.
"So, a healthy Gavin Williams I think for sure gives you another top 20 arm in baseball," Lada said.
That is quite a massive statement given how rough Williams looked last year, but it is important to keep in mind that the 25-year-old was once considered a top prospect.
He also enjoyed a pretty impressive debut campaign in 2023, pitching to the tune of a 3.29 ERA while allowing 66 hits and registering 81 strikeouts over 82 innings of work.
Williams absolutely has great stuff; it's just a matter of whether or not he can put it together consistently and stay healthy in the process.
Lada also added that he feels Cleveland could have one of the best one-two punches in baseball with Tanner Bibee and Williams at the top of the rotation, which is certainly an ambitious take.
That being said, anything is possible, and if Williams is able to round himself into form, the Guardians' rotation could suddenly go from a glaring weakness to a pretty significant strength, particularly if Shane Bieber returns healthy midseason.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Analyst Names Cleveland Guardians' X-Factor for 2025 Season
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Making Compelling Case To Make Opening Day Roster
MORE: Guardians Closer Gets Massive Praise In Recent MLB Player Poll
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Executive Has High Praise for Young Infielder
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Giving Rotation Hope As Spectacular Spring Continues