Cleveland Guardians Identified As Possible Landing Spot For Oakland Athletics Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians could be very active over the next week as the trade deadline nears. One insider predicted the front office would make “multiple” moves before July 30.
If the Guardians were to make moves, who could they bring in?
One player is Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics, and The Athletic even identified Cleveland as a potential landing spot for him.
Here is their trade profile on Rooker.
“No one has ever doubted Brent Rooker’s raw power, and he finally got an extended chance in Oakland, where he’s performed at an All-Star level for two seasons. He’s strictly a designated hitter, but plenty of lineups could find room for a righty bat with 30-homer power and, because of his lack of early opportunities, he’s under team control for three more seasons. He could be one of the most underrated hitters on the move this deadline.”
Rooker is putting together a phenomenal season so far. He’s hitting .290/.368/.571 with a .939 OPS, including 22 home runs and 67 RBI. He would be a perfect batter to have hitting in the middle of the lineup.
Also, Stephen Vogt wouldn’t have to change up much on defense if the team were to acquire Rooker. He’s primarily a designated hitter for the A’s but has also appeared in nine games in left field and five games in right field for Oakland. This is the exact type of player the Guardians are looking for.
What also makes Rooker an intriguing trade target is his team control. He’s currently owed $300,000 for this season and will be arbitration-eligible through 2027. Cleveland can trade for Rooker and know that he’ll be a piece for their team for the foreseeable future.
The Guardians need to make a trade for another bat, and Rooker is a perfect option for them.