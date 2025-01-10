Guardians Insider Predicts Surprise Candidate To Start Season At Second
One of the biggest storylines of the Cleveland Guardians' offseason has been who will replace Andres Gimenez at second base after the shocking trade during Winter Meetings.
Cleveland actually has several internal options who could become their new middle infielder, and they could always opt to bring in a veteran, too.
However, Mandy Bell, Guardians insider and beat writer for MLB.com, believes a surprise candidate could start the season at second for Cleveland.
In a recent article, she ranked Gabriel Arias as her frontrunner to start the season at the position.
Directly behind him, Bell mentions Juan Brito, Tyler Freeman, and Daniel Schneemann as options currently on Cleveland's 40-man roster.
Bell notes that the decision "is all purely speculation until Spring Training gets underway."
She also goes on to write, "The Guardians are pleased with the strides Arias made after he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus last year, and then he went on to hit .292 with a .911 OPS in 27 games in the Venezuelan Winter League. He's a slick defender with Major League experience. It just makes sense to give him the first shot."
Following the Gimenez trade, fans and some Guardians reporters widely viewed Brito as the clear favorite to start the year on the right side of the infield.
Perhaps Arias's strong winter league performance, along with his strong end to the minor league season, has given him more time and another chance to prove he can be a big-league player. Chris Antonetti also brought Arias up as an option at second base after the trade.
However, it's still hard to ignore Arias' struggles at the major league level. Although he's had multiple opportunities since 2022, he has never found consistency at the plate.
In 515 career at-bats, Arias is hitting .212/.274/.350 with a .624 OPS.
As Bell mentions, it's hard to pick a true frontrunner until Spring Training starts, and the second base position battle could be one of the biggest storylines of March.